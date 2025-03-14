Dante Exum News: Available Friday

Exum (hamstring) is available for Friday's game against Houston.

Exum is nursing right hamstring tightness, but the issue won't stop him from playing Friday. The veteran guard should be able to handle his normal workload against the Rockets. Over his last 10 contests, Exum has averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 assists, 1.8 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 19.9 minutes while shooting 43.3 percent from beyond the arc.