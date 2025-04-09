Dante Exum News: Available, not guaranteed to play

Head coach Jason Kidd called Exum "very limited" for Wednesday's game against the Lakers and did not guarantee he would see the court, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports.

Exum had missed 11 straight games due to a left hand fracture, and while he's been upgraded to available on the injury report, Kidd didn't commit to playing Exum against the Lakers on Wednesday. Even if he does take the floor, don't expect Exum to see significant run. Instead, Dallas will have to rely on Spencer Dinwiddie, Brandon Williams and Max Christie off the bench.