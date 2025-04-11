Dante Exum News: Cleared to play against Toronto
Exum (hand) is available for Friday's game against the Raptors.
Exum was available to return Wednesday against the Lakers after an 11-game absence due to a fracture in his left hand, and he's been given the green light to suit up Friday. After the All-Star break and before sustaining the injury March 14, Exum had averaged 8.0 points, 2.4 assists, 1.8 rebounds and 0.7 steals over 19.8 minutes per game.
