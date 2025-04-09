Dante Exum News: Good to go against Lakers

Exum (hand) is available for Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Tim Cato of AllDLLS.com reports.

Exum has been sidelined for the Mavericks' last 11 games after fracturing his left hand against the Rockets on March 14, but he has progressed enough in his recovery to be given the green light to return Wednesday. In the 15 games prior to his injury (including 10 starts), Exum averaged 9.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 rebounds over 20.1 minutes per contest.