Dante Exum News: Good to go Sunday

Exum (foot) is available for Sunday's game against the Suns.

Exum has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up for a second straight game. He's started his last two appearances for the injury-ravaged Mavericks, but he hasn't been very productive, totaling eight points and five assists in 42 minutes. Across nine starts this season, Exum has averaged 10.2 points and 4.0 assists in 20.8 minutes per game.