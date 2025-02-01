Dante Exum News: Limited output in season debut

Exum (wrist) recorded three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes off the bench Friday in the Mavericks' 117-102 loss to the Pistons.

Making his season debut after completing a lengthy recovery from the right wrist injury he suffered in training camp that ultimately required surgery, Exum stepped into the Dallas rotation and handled a modest role. Considering that he averaged 19.8 minutes per game in 2023-24 and Dallas arguably has better wing depth on hand this season compared to last, Exum may not see a dramatic uptick in his playing time in future contests.