Dante Exum News: Not in starting lineup
Exum (foot) is available but won't start Sunday's game against the Suns, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Exum has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up for a second straight game. He started his last two appearances for the injury-ravaged Mavericks but wasn't productive, totaling eight points and five assists in 42 minutes. Brandon Williams will get the starting nod Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now