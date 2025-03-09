Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dante Exum headshot

Dante Exum News: Not in starting lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 9, 2025 at 12:15pm

Exum (foot) is available but won't start Sunday's game against the Suns, Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Exum has been upgraded from questionable to available and will suit up for a second straight game. He started his last two appearances for the injury-ravaged Mavericks but wasn't productive, totaling eight points and five assists in 42 minutes. Brandon Williams will get the starting nod Sunday.

Dante Exum
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now