Dante Exum News: Not starting Tuesday

Exum is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

The Mavs are tweaking their lineup for this contest, and Exum will head to the bench to allow Max Christie, a former Laker, to enter the starting unit. Exum has started in all but one of his eight appearances in February, averaging 11.0 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game.