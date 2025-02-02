Dante Exum News: Reaches double figures in start
Exum closed with 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two steals over 21 minutes during Sunday's 144-101 loss to Cleveland.
Exum got the starting nod Sunday with Kyrie Irving (shoulder) inactive, struggling to find his shot a bit but still managing to finish as one of six Mavericks with a double-digit point total in a blowout loss. After his lengthy absence to start the year, Exum has taken the court in two games, putting together his best outing of the year Sunday against Cleveland.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now