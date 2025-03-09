Dante Exum News: Reaches double figures off bench

Exum ended with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Sunday's 125-116 loss to the Suns.

Exum returned to the Mavericks bench Sunday after starting the last two contests, giving Dallas a boost on the second unit by leading all bench players in scoring and threes made in a losing effort. Exum has reached double figures in scoring in six contests, connecting on two or more threes in three of those outings.