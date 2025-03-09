Dante Exum News: Reaches double figures off bench
Exum ended with 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 22 minutes during Sunday's 125-116 loss to the Suns.
Exum returned to the Mavericks bench Sunday after starting the last two contests, giving Dallas a boost on the second unit by leading all bench players in scoring and threes made in a losing effort. Exum has reached double figures in scoring in six contests, connecting on two or more threes in three of those outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now