Dante Exum News: Returns from hand surgery
Exum (hand) tallied six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three assists and one rebound across 14 minutes in Friday's 124-102 win over the Raptors.
Exum checked into the contest to begin the second quarter, marking his first appearance since he fractured his left hand March 14 in a loss to the Rockets. The veteran wing shot the ball well from downtown but committed three turnovers during his time on the court. Though he may continue to hold down a regular spot in the rotation in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Grizzlies and any subsequent playoff contests, Exum will likely struggle to crack 20 minutes in most games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now