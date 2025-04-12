Dante Exum News: Returns from hand surgery

Exum (hand) tallied six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three assists and one rebound across 14 minutes in Friday's 124-102 win over the Raptors.

Exum checked into the contest to begin the second quarter, marking his first appearance since he fractured his left hand March 14 in a loss to the Rockets. The veteran wing shot the ball well from downtown but committed three turnovers during his time on the court. Though he may continue to hold down a regular spot in the rotation in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Grizzlies and any subsequent playoff contests, Exum will likely struggle to crack 20 minutes in most games.