Dante Exum News: Set to play against Memphis
Exum (foot) is available for Friday's game versus the Grizzlies, Christian Clark of The Athletic reports.
Exum has been upgraded from questionable to available Friday after missing Dallas' previous contest due to a right foot contusion. Exum has been efficient from behind the arc in his 13 appearances this season, converting 41.2 percent of his 2.6 three-point attempts per contest.
