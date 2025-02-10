Dante Exum News: Starting Monday

Exum will start in Monday's game against Sacramento, Deuce Mason of NBC Sports California reports.

With P.J. Washington (ankle) and Anthony Davis (thigh) both sidelined, Exum will enter the starting five. The 29-year-old is averaging 10.0 points, 3.2 assists and 1.4 rebounds across 19.2 minutes per game through five regular-season outings (three starts). Exum missed the club's first 48 games due to a wrist injury, and he'll likely continue to operate under a minutes restriction Monday.