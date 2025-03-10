Dante Exum News: Starting Monday vs. San Antonio
Exum is in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Spurs on Monday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.
The Mavericks are dealing with a slew of injuries, so Exum will return to the starting lineup Monday. As a starter this season, Exum has averaged 10.2 points, 4.0 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 steals over 20.7 minutes per game, and he should see plenty of minutes Monday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now