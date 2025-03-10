Dante Exum News: Starting Monday vs. San Antonio

Exum is in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Spurs on Monday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The Mavericks are dealing with a slew of injuries, so Exum will return to the starting lineup Monday. As a starter this season, Exum has averaged 10.2 points, 4.0 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 steals over 20.7 minutes per game, and he should see plenty of minutes Monday.