Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dante Exum headshot

Dante Exum News: Starting Monday vs. San Antonio

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Exum is in the Mavericks' starting lineup against the Spurs on Monday, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

The Mavericks are dealing with a slew of injuries, so Exum will return to the starting lineup Monday. As a starter this season, Exum has averaged 10.2 points, 4.0 assists, 1.3 rebounds and 0.7 steals over 20.7 minutes per game, and he should see plenty of minutes Monday.

Dante Exum
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now