Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dante Exum headshot

Dante Exum News: Starting sans Irving on Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 12:35pm

Exum will start in Sunday's game against Cleveland, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) sidelined, Exum will start in just his second game back from a right wrist injury. It wouldn't be surprising if the 29-year-old swingman remains under a minutes restriction following his season debut, during which he tallied three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to Detroit.

Dante Exum
Dallas Mavericks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now