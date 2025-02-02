Dante Exum News: Starting sans Irving on Sunday

Exum will start in Sunday's game against Cleveland, Mavericks radio play-by-play broadcaster Chuck Cooperstein reports.

With Kyrie Irving (shoulder) sidelined, Exum will start in just his second game back from a right wrist injury. It wouldn't be surprising if the 29-year-old swingman remains under a minutes restriction following his season debut, during which he tallied three points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across 14 minutes off the bench in Friday's loss to Detroit.