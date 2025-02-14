Dante Exum News: Strikes for season-high 27

Exum closed with a team-high 27 points (11-13 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals in 24 minutes during Thursday's 118-113 victory over the Heat.

The Mavericks were missing their entire usual starting lineup, from Kyrie Irving (shoulder) to Anthony Davis (thigh), but Exum made his return from a one-game absence due to an Achilles issue and delivered his best scoring effort of the season to lead his team to victory. Exum has gotten the start in five of his last six appearances while P.J. Washington deals with a sprained ankle, averaging 13.2 points, 4.2 assists, 1.7 boards, 1.3 threes and 0.8 steals over that stretch while shooting 56.6 percent from the floor and 50.0 percent (8-for-16) from beyond the arc.