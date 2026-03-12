DaQuan Jeffries Injury: Nursing leg soreness

Jeffries (lower leg) didn't play in Wednesday's 120-118 G League loss to the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Jeffries was out due to left lower-leg soreness, which sounds to be a minor issue moving forward. The 28-year-old's absence leaves behind a lot of usage and playing time, as Jeffries is averaging 23.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 33.9 minutes per game over 23 G League regular-season contests.