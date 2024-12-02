DaQuan Jeffries Injury: Questionable for Tuesday

Jeffries (hand) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against Philadelphia.

Jeffries his been sidelined for the Hornets' first 18 games of the season due to a fractured right hand, but he has a chance to make his debut Tuesday. The 27-year-old forward appeared in 17 games for the Knicks in 2023-24, averaging just 2.7 minutes per contest. He's unlikely to be a major factor in the Charlotte rotation once cleared to play.