DaQuan Jeffries Injury: Questionable Thursday

Jeffries is questionable for Thursday's game against the Nuggets due to right knee soreness.

With both LaMelo Ball (ankle) and Mark Williams (conditioning) out, Jeffries could step into a bigger role if available. He's played double-digit minutes in 13 straight games, averaging 3.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists. However, if Jeffries is sidelined, that could mean more minutes for players like Tidjane Salaun, Seth Curry and others.