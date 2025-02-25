DaQuan Jeffries Injury: Won't play against Warriors
Jeffries (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against Golden State.
Knee soreness will cost Jeffries a fourth consecutive game Tuesday. His next opportunity to take the court comes Thursday against Dallas. With Tidjane Salaun (ankle) joining Jeffries on the sidelines against the Warriors, Damion Baugh and Wendell Moore could pick up a few extra minutes off the bench.
