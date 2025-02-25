Fantasy Basketball
DaQuan Jeffries headshot

DaQuan Jeffries Injury: Won't play against Warriors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 1:25pm

Jeffries (knee) is out for Tuesday's game against Golden State.

Knee soreness will cost Jeffries a fourth consecutive game Tuesday. His next opportunity to take the court comes Thursday against Dallas. With Tidjane Salaun (ankle) joining Jeffries on the sidelines against the Warriors, Damion Baugh and Wendell Moore could pick up a few extra minutes off the bench.

Charlotte Hornets
