DaQuan Jeffries News: Contributes as starter in loss
Jeffries ended with six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 27 minutes in Wednesday's 125-101 loss to Minnesota.
Jeffries got his third start of the year Wednesday with Josh Green (illness) inactive, pitching in on the offensive end by connecting on a trio of shots and contributing on the glass and distributing in a losing effort. Of his three starts this season, Jeffries has recorded at least four points, two rebounds and two assists in two of those three outings.
