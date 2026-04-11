DaQuan Jeffries News: Diverse output in G League finale

Jeffries racked up 27 points (10-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 44 minutes during Friday's 119-104 G League loss to the Greensboro Swarm.

Jeffries put in a solid all-around effort which was not enough for his team to avoid a second and decisive defeat in the G League finals. The 28-year-old was let go by Sacramento in early April after the conclusion of his 10-day contract. However, he stayed active with the Stockton affiliate, for which he recorded over 20 points in each of his last eight starts while averaging a team-high 26.2 points per game in the postseason.