DaQuan Jeffries News: Finds opportunity with Sacramento

Jeffries agreed Thursday with the Kings on a 10-day hardship contract, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

With the Kings having ruled out four players for the season and three more already ruled out for Thursday's game in Orlando, the NBA granted the team a temporary extra roster spot that will be used on Jeffries. The 28-year-old appeared in 47 games for the Hornets in 2024-25 but has spent the entire 2025-26 campaign thus far with the Kings' G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. Over his 35 appearances for Stockton, Jeffries has averaged 21.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.1 three-pointers, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks in 32.0 minutes per game.