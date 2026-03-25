DaQuan Jeffries headshot

DaQuan Jeffries News: Leading scorer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Jeffries logged 27 points (10-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 115-114 G League win over South Bay.

effries led Stockton in points scored while converting an efficient 76.9 percent of his field-goal attempts. However, he also committed a team-high four turnovers. The 28-year-old remains on a hot streak, as he's now scored 20 or more points in 15 of his last 17 games played.

DaQuan Jeffries
 Free Agent
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