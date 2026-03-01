DaQuan Jeffries News: Leads team in scoring Saturday

Jeffries contributed 24 points (8-16 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 115-100 G League loss to the South Bay Lakers.

Jeffries made his usual impact during this game, generating 20-plus points for the ninth consecutive time. He has also produced more than seven rebounds in six outings over that span. Considering only the regular season, Jeffries is his team's scoring leader with an average of 23.2 points per game.