DaQuan Jeffries News: Leads team in scoring Thursday
Jeffries generated 39 points (13-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 37 minutes in Thursday's 124-99 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.
Jeffries continued to impress with shooting accuracy from both the field and three-point range, securing a season-high mark in scoring during his 28th start of the campaign. Jeffries' average of 24.2 points per game is now the highest on the squad over the regular season.
DaQuan Jeffries
Free Agent
