DaQuan Jeffries News: Leads team in scoring Thursday

Jeffries generated 39 points (13-20 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 37 minutes in Thursday's 124-99 G League win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Jeffries continued to impress with shooting accuracy from both the field and three-point range, securing a season-high mark in scoring during his 28th start of the campaign. Jeffries' average of 24.2 points per game is now the highest on the squad over the regular season.