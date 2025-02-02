DaQuan Jeffries News: Muted role continues in loss

Jeffries notched five points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), one assist, one block and one steal in 14 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Jeffries continues to play limited minutes off the bench, albeit on a somewhat consistent basis. He has now played at least 10 minutes in six straight games, a trend that could continue given the Hornets' current injury status. Despite the uptick in playing time, Jeffries has been unable to provide anything but modest contributions on both ends of the floor.