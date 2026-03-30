DaQuan Jeffries News: Notches 14 points in loss

Jeffries amassed 14 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds and two steals in 26 minutes during Sunday's 116-99 loss to the Nets.

With DeMar DeRozan (hamstring) sidelined, Jeffries was able to step into a large role off the bench. Jeffries, who is on a 10-day contract, has fared well in three appearances with 10.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.7 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 20.0 minutes per contest.