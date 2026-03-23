DaQuan Jeffries News: Paces scoring attack

Jeffries totaled 26 points (12-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes Sunday during the G League Stockton Kings' 121-103 victory over Santa Cruz.

Jeffries led the Kings in the scoring department by knocking down 50.0 percent of his tries from the field. He continues to find success in the G League, where he's averaging 21.1 points through 34 outings so far this year.