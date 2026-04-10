DaQuan Jeffries News: Paces team in G League Finals loss

Jeffries recorded 25 points (9-22 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 31 minutes Wednesday in the Stockton Kings' 111-107 loss to the Greensboro Swarm in Game 1 of the G League Finals.

Jeffries' 10-day contract with Sacramento recently expired, but the 28-year-old forward has continued to stick around in the organization's G League affiliate for its playoff run. Through his first four postseason appearances with Stockton, Jeffries has averaged 26.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.3 three-pointers, 3.8 assists and 2.0 steals in 35.8 minutes.