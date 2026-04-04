DaQuan Jeffries News: Plays in G League as contract ends

Jeffries recorded 25 points (9-21 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, four steals and three assists in 40 minutes Friday in the Stockton Kings' 107-95 win over the Rip City Remix in the Western Conference Semifinals of the G League playoffs.

Jeffries should stick around with Stockton ahead of Game 1 of its Western Conference Finals matchup with the South Bay Lakers, but he may be suiting up for the G League affiliate while no longer being a member of Sacramento's 15-man roster. The 28-year-old 10-day contract with Sacramento will officially expire Sunday, and it's unclear if the organization plans on re-signing him to a second 10-day pact or rest-of-season deal. Before sitting out Sacramento's most recent two games while he was assigned to the G League, Jeffries appeared in three games for the parent club, averaging 10.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 three-pointers in 20.0 minutes per contest.