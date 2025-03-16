DaQuan Jeffries News: Poor shooting night in rout

Jeffries supplied five points (2-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 36 minutes during Sunday's 123-88 loss to the Clippers.

Although Jeffries logged a team-high 36 minutes in Sunday's rout, he failed to make a big impact in the box score. Jeffries has carved out a stable role in Charlotte's rotation of late, although it hasn't translated to much fantasy value. Over his past seven games, Jeffries has averaged 8.7 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.0 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers in 29.4 minutes.