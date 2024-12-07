DaQuan Jeffries News: Productive off bench Saturday

Jeffries ended Saturday's 116-102 loss to the Cavaliers with 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist in 25 minutes.

Jeffries was tied for the second in the Hornets in scoring alongside Josh Green, and he made the most of his 25 minutes off the bench -- an uptick over the 16 minutes he saw in his season debut on Thursday against the Knicks. Jeffries should continue to see steady minutes off the bench as long as the Hornets remain depleted in terms of depth.