DaQuan Jeffries News: Scores 30 points in win

Jeffries logged 30 points (13-24 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and one steal across 37 minutes during Monday's 113-104 G League win over Santa Cruz.

Jeffries scored at least 30 points for the second time in his last three games in addition to converting an efficient 54.2 percent of his field-goal attempts. Across 28 outings in the G League this season, the 28-year-old is averaging 20.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.3 steals.