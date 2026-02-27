DaQuan Jeffries News: Scores 32 points in win

Jeffries produced 32 points (11-23 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 39 minutes of Wednesday's 131-118 G League win over the Iowa Wolves.

Jeffries helped the Kings improve to 15-7 in the regular season. Across 19 appearances, Jeffries has averaged 23.1 points, 6.6 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 3.4 three-pointers in 33.8 minutes per contest.