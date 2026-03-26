DaQuan Jeffries News: Signs with Kings
Jeffries signed a 10-day hardship contract with the Kings on Thursday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
A standout with the G League's Stockton Kings, Jeffries is being called up temporarily to provide some emergency depth with so many injuries in Sacramento. His last NBA action came last season, when he averaged 22.8 minutes per game across 47 appearances (20 starts) for the Hornets.
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