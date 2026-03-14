DaQuan Jeffries News: Solid 35-minute performance in win

Jeffries (lower leg) contributed 22 points (9-21 FG, 4-12 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and three blocks over 35 minutes in Friday's 123-121 G League win over the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Jeffries quickly overcame a minor leg soreness that left him out of the previous game, making his usual scoring impact in Friday's clash. He's now expected to remain a consistent starter and should be reliable for his team-high regular-season average of 23.6 points per game.