DaQuan Jeffries News: Strong effort in loss

Jeffries finished with 25 points (8-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 36 minutes of Sunday's 114-107 G League loss to the Oklahoma City Blue.

Jeffries continues to put on a show at the G League level. Across 18 outings, he holds averages of 22.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.4 three-pointers.