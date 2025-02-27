Fantasy Basketball
DaQuan Jeffries headshot

DaQuan Jeffries News: Upgraded to available

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Jeffries (knee) is available in Thursday's game against the Mavericks.

Jeffries will conclude a four-game absence with a knee injury Thursday. With Jusuf Nurkic (illness), Tidjane Salaun (ankle) and Wendell Moore (concussion) all sidelined against Dallas, Jeffries could be forced to play meaningful minutes in his first game back in action. Over his last 14 games (two starts), Jeffries has averaged 3.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks in 19.3 minutes.

