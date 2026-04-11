DaQuan Jeffries News: Well-rounded line in G League finale

Jeffries racked up 27 points (10-23 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 44 minutes Friday in the G League Stockton Kings' 119-104 loss to the Greensboro Swarm in Game 2 of the G League Finals.

Jeffries turned in an excellent all-around line Friday, but it wasn't enough for Stockton to stave off defeat as the Swarm claimed its first G League title. The 28-year-old had recently been signed to a 10-day deal with Sacramento, but he made just three appearances at the NBA level in 2025-26 and had instead spent most of the season with Stockton. The 28-year-old will likely be in the market for an Exhibit 10 deal with Sacramento or another franchise in free agency this summer.