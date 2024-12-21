Fantasy Basketball
Dario Saric headshot

Dario Saric Injury: Doubtful to play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Saric (ankle) is doubtful to play Saturday against the Pelicans on Sunday.

Saric has struggled to see consistent minutes as the backup center behind Nikola Jokic, but his injury issues haven't helped him, either. He's missed the last five games with a sprained left ankle, and the doubtful tag suggests he's unlikely to suit up Sunday. If that's the case, then DeAndre Jordan and Zeke Nnaji should continue to see steady run in the frontcourt behind Jokic,

Dario Saric
Denver Nuggets
