Dario Saric headshot

Dario Saric News: Double-doubles in loss Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Saric provided 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals across 32 minutes during Sunday's 105-90 loss to the Grizzlies.

Saric has been starting in the absence of Nikola Jokic (personal). While it's unthinkable to imagine Saric replicating the numbers of the three-time MVP winner, he's also far from being a liability on either end of the court. As long as he remains in a starting role, Saric should continue to have a decent upside as a streaming option in most formats.

Dario Saric
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
