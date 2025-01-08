Fantasy Basketball
Dario Saric News: Goes scoreless in spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 10:48am

Saric provided zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four assists, one rebound and one block across 17 minutes in Tuesday's 118-106 loss to the Celtics.

With Nikola Jokic (illness) sitting out, Saric moved into his spot in the starting five in what was his first game action since Nov. 23. Saric had previously missed some time in December with a sprained ankle, but the 30-year-old wasn't viewed as a rotation player by that point in the season, with DeAndre Jordan having taking control of the backup center job. Moving forward, Saric's opportunities are likely going to be limited to games in which Jokic is out, as Saric is more capable of replicating Jokic's passing and floor-spacing ability than the other reserve centers on the roster (Jordan, Zeke Nnaji and PJ Hall). If Jokic is able to move past the illness ahead of Wednesday's game against the Clippers, Saric will likely move from the starting lineup to back outside of the rotation.

Dario Saric
Denver Nuggets
More Stats & News
