Dario Saric News: Solid outing off bench
Saric recorded eight points (3-4 FG, 2-4 FT), five assists and four boards in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 128-108 loss to the Rockets.
With Nikola Jokic (elbow) sidelined, Saric put together a well-rounded performance, matching his season-high assist total while he was at it. Since DeAndre Jordan, who got the spot start, struggled, there's a chance Saric could get the shoulder-tap if Jokic continues to miss time. His next opportunity to prove his worth comes Friday against the Heat.
