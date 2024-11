Saric is in the Nuggets' starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pelicans.

Despite being a healthy DNP over the Nuggets' last five games, Saric will make his first start of the 2024-25 regular season Friday due to Nikola Jokic (personal) being sidelined. Saric should see some more playing time with both Jokic and Aaron Gordon (calf) not playing.