Saric will enter the starting lineup in Tuesday's game against the Celtics.

The 30-year-old center will enter the starting five with Nikola Jokic (illness) sidelined for Tuesday's marquee matchup. Saric hasn't appeared in an NBA game since Nov. 23, and he has averaged 3.4 points and 3.5 rebounds across 13.6 minutes per game in 10 regular-season appearances (three starts).