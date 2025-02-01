Dariq Whitehead Injury: Dealing with illness

Whitehead (illness) didn't play in the Long Island Nets' 145-132 G League loss to the Motor City Cruise on Saturday.

After going just 3-for-14 from the field in Wednesday's loss to the Greensboro Swarm, Whitehead is now dealing with an illness that held him out of Saturday's action. It's unclear when the 2023 first-round pick will be able to return to the floor with Long Island or Brooklyn, but he can be deemed day-to-day moving ahead. Whitehead has averaged 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 28.8 minutes across 16 outings with the G League Nets in 2024-25.