Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dariq Whitehead headshot

Dariq Whitehead Injury: Enters concussion protocol

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 10:25am

Whitehead entered the concussion protocol Wednesday and will Brooklyn's game versus Detroit, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Whitehead hasn't been in Brooklyn's rotation recently, so his absence doesn't have many fantasy implications. He's made only four appearances at the NBA level, playing more than three minutes once, when he totaled 18 points (6-11 FG) in 24 minutes against the Bulls on Dec. 2.

Dariq Whitehead
Brooklyn Nets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now