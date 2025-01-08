Dariq Whitehead Injury: Enters concussion protocol
Whitehead entered the concussion protocol Wednesday and will Brooklyn's game versus Detroit, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Whitehead hasn't been in Brooklyn's rotation recently, so his absence doesn't have many fantasy implications. He's made only four appearances at the NBA level, playing more than three minutes once, when he totaled 18 points (6-11 FG) in 24 minutes against the Bulls on Dec. 2.
