Dariq Whitehead Injury: Out again Friday
Whitehead (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's contest against Portland.
Since he was recalled from the G League, Whitehead has missed the last two games due to his knee injury. However, even if he was available to play, it would be unlikely that Whitehead would even see the court (only seven appearances this season). His next opportunity to play would be Saturday versus the Pistons.
