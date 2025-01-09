Dariq Whitehead Injury: Still out for Friday
Whitehead (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Denver, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Whitehead remains in the league's concussion protocol and will miss his second consecutive game Friday. The forward hasn't been able to consistently crack the rotation this season, during which he has averaged 4.2 points across 6.0 minutes per contest in five regular-season appearances.
